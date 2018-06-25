78,000 aluminum ladders sold at Home Depot, Lowes recalled

SAN DIEGO – Federal officials are recalling about 78,000 aluminum ladders because they may break while being used.

The ladders, which were sold at Home Depot and Lowes between April and May of this year, were imported from China by the Werner Company of Greeville, Pennsylvania. The recall involves five models of aluminum telescoping ladders that can be set up in five different positions.

The ladder model numbers and sizes are:

MT-IAA-13A, 13 feet

MT-IAA-17A, 17 feet

MT-IAA-22A, 22 feet

MT-IAA-26, 26 feet

MT-IAA-26A, 26 feet

All of the recalled ladders are rated for a maximum load of 375 lbs.

The ladders may be returned to the store where they were purchased for a refund.