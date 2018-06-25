Watch Live: FOX 5 Morning News

78,000 aluminum ladders sold at Home Depot, Lowes recalled

Posted 6:01 PM, June 25, 2018, by , Updated at 06:05PM, June 25, 2018

SAN DIEGO – Federal officials are recalling about 78,000 aluminum ladders because they may break while being used.

The ladders, which were sold at Home Depot and Lowes between April and May of this year, were imported from China by the Werner Company of Greeville, Pennsylvania. The recall involves five models of aluminum telescoping ladders  that can be set up in five different positions.

The ladder model numbers and sizes are:

  • MT-IAA-13A, 13 feet
  • MT-IAA-17A, 17 feet
  • MT-IAA-22A, 22 feet
  • MT-IAA-26, 26 feet
  • MT-IAA-26A, 26 feet

All of the recalled ladders are rated for a maximum load of 375 lbs.

The ladders may be returned to the store where they were purchased for a refund.