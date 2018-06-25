3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Ocotillo Wells

OCOTILLO WELLS, Calif. – A shallow, 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Ocotillo Wells area of San Diego County early Monday morning.

There were no reports of injury or damage, authorities said.

The quake, which had a depth of zero miles, was reported at 12:26 a.m. eight miles southwest of Ocotillo Wells, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, based on a computer-generated report.

People in the San Diego area and in Cathedral City in Riverside County’s Coachella Valley reported weak shaking, the USGS said.