2 SDPD officers shot, wounded in standoff

SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego police officers were injured after a standoff at an apartment complex near SDSU late Saturday night, SDPD confirmed.

Police say that they received a call described as a “violent disturbance” around 10:15 p.m. The caller stated they heard objects being thrown and yelling coming from the unit located at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Rolando Court.

The responding officers smelled smoke and called firefighters to assist. The two officers knocked on the door and the resident did not respond. When police opened the door, they were greeted by gunfire, said Chief David Nisleit with San Diego Police Department in a media briefing Sunday morning.

The officers were struck as they fired back at the suspect.

A SWAT team moved in to confront the barricaded man in a standoff that lasted more than two hours. The apartments are located just over a mile west from the San Diego State University campus. Several residents from the nearby Tuscany Place apartment complex were evacuated during the standoff, but were allowed to return as of 2 a.m. Sunday.

The wounded officers were transported to local hospitals. One officer, described as a 3-year veteran with SDPD was listed in serious condition. The other officer, described as an 18-year veteran was listed in stable condition, Chief Nisliet confirmed Sunday. Both officers are expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s who was wearing body armor. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his exact cause of death is under investigation.

Police say they have responded to the location numerous times over the last several years.

SDPD are waiting on a search warrant to be approved to continue their investigation. They believed the warrant would be granted around 8:30 Sunday morning.