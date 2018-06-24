× Police chase suspected car thief into canyon

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a car theft suspect who ditched his vehicle and ran from officers in Linda Vista Sunday afternoon.

Police say they used a Lo-Jack device to locate the stolen car around 3:30 p.m. Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department said the car was first spotted in the Clairemont Mesa area near the intersection of Genessee Avenue and Mt. Alifan Drive.

Police attempted to pull the car over, but the driver fled, leading officers east on Balboa Avenue into the Kearny Mesa area before turning south on Convoy Street and continuing onto Linda Vista Road.

The suspect eventually made a turn into a residential area off Linda Vista Road and ditched the stolen vehicle near the corner of Tait and Kelly streets, running off on foot into the nearby Tecolote Canyon. The area is less than a mile from the University of San Diego campus.

Officers were using police dogs and a helicopter to search for the suspect. He was described as having light skin and light, short hair, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds and wearing a multi-colored shirt, Buttle said.

As of Sunday evening, police said they had not made an arrest.