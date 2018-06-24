Motorcyclist killed in crash with sheriff’s deputy

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a sheriff’s deputy in Encinitas Sunday.

The crash happened just before noon on Highway 101 north of D Street, according to Lt. Karen Stubkjaer of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Stubkjaer confirmed that the biker, identified only as a man, hit the rear passenger door of the patrol car as the deputy made a left turn. Responders took life-saving measures immediately for the crash victim, but he died at the scene. Witnesses said the biker had been speeding.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the crash, and anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact Deputy Arnold at 760-691-9770.