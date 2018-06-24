Family finds rattlesnakes inside pool noodle

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — An Arizona family got a nasty surprise at the swimming pool this week, when they discovered not one, but multiple, rattlesnakes inside a pool noodle.

That’s according to the City of Buckeye Fire Department, which posted about the creepy discovery on Saturday, warning other pool noodle enthusiasts that their cylindrical floats might double as a hiding place for snakes that camp out in backyards.

“Apparently, two pool noodles were left outside of the pool up against their cinder block wall,” the post read in part. “The next time they went to use the pool, the pool noodles were picked up and brought to the swimming pool. Out popped a rattlesnake. The snake did not attack, but was concerned about the pool noodles as there were a couple of young rattlesnakes who were still inside the pool noodle.”

The Fire Department added that they’ve heard reports of snakes laying their eggs in pool noodles, though they noted that rattlesnakes do not lay eggs. The agency went on to advise residents on how to approach a rattlesnake sighting:

“If you’ve seen the snake before you came across it, give it a lot of space. You can easily walk around it without frightening it. Just keep in mind that rattlesnakes can coil up and strike at great lengths, so give it as much space as possible. If the first indication of a rattlesnake’s presence is the sound of its rattle, you’ve already startled it. Instead of running, stay still. Chances are, the snake will stop rattling and slither off after it has calmed down. Humans are much bigger than snakes, so they don’t see any benefit in biting if it doesn’t need to protect itself. They’ll more than likely slither away to safety on their own.”

