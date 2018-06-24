63-year-old man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO– A 63-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a car late Sunday morning in Rancho Pensaquitos, police said.

Police say a 25-year-old male driving a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on the intersection of Carmel Mountain Road and of Paseo Montalbon. At the same time, the victim riding a 2004 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle was traveling southbound. The motorcyclist made a left turn into the intersection when he was struck by the driver’s side of the Camry.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his right leg.