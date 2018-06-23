× Thousands of immigration protesters rally downtown

SAN DIEGO — As many as 5,000 people rallied and marched in downtown San Diego Saturday morning to protest the Trump administration’s separation of families caught crossing the border illegally, capping a turbulent week in which the President halted the practice and federal immigration and border agencies struggled to make sense of it all.

The Families Belong Together march kicked off at Civic Center Plaza at 10 a.m. and ended with a march to the local offices of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Helping organize the protest was San Diego Indivisible, a grassroots group that its leaders say is dedicated to “fighting the Trump agenda.”

Wendy Batterson, one of the leaders of San Diego Indivisible, was the first among a roster of speakers that included Democratic congressional members, a teacher, a pediatric nurse and an Iranian refugee.

It was one of two local rallies Saturday, as interfaith leaders also led a march to an Otay Mesa detention facility.

