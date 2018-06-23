One hospitalized in Oceanside rollover crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A crash on an Oceanside freeway Saturday morning left two cars on their roofs and sent one person to a hospital, a fire official said.

It happened about 11:15 a.m. on westbound state Route 78 near College Boulevard.

Two vehicles, a van and a Mini Cooper, were involved in a crash and overturned, blocking two lanes of Route 78, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One driver was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to Oceanside Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg DeAvila.

The other driver was not seriously injured and did not require medical attention, DeAvila said.