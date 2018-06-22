Trump mistakenly slams San Diego mayor for immigration raid warnings

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump mistakenly slammed San Diego’s mayor when he meant to target Oakland’s mayor during his speech about immigration Friday.

Oops… @realDonaldTrump slams San Diego Mayor @Kevin_Faulconer for warning illegal immigrants about raids. It was the mayor of Oakland who did that. Mayor Faulconer is a Republican. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) June 22, 2018

Trump gave remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building highlighting “angel families,” victims of illegal immigration.

“Where is the condemnation of the Democrats, sanctuary cities who release violent criminals into our communities, then protect them like the mayor of San Diego when she warned everybody that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) was coming,” Trump said. “A big operation, expensive operation. They all scattered.”

Trump was referring to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf after she publicly tipped off people to the raids.

JUST IN: President Trump calls out the mayor of San Diego @Kevin_Faulconer for warning illegal immigrants about raids but it was the mayor of Oakland. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/9t83enLudN — Raha (@Rahafox5) June 22, 2018

The President’s gaffe prompted confusion on Twitter.

Pretty sure Trump just said @LibbySchaaf is the Mayor of San Diego, while again calling for her to be investigated. — OaklandStadiumWatch (@OakStadiumWatch) June 22, 2018

Trump's speech capped off a week framed by a crisis of more than 2,000 immigrant children who were separated from their parents, an executive order and mixed messages from the President on Twitter.

“We’re gathered today to hear directly from the American victims of illegal immigration. You know you hear the other side, you never hear this side. You don’t know what is going on,” Trump said.

“These are the American citizens permanently separated from their loved ones. The word permanently being the word that you have to think about. Permanently. They are not separated for a day or two days. Permanently separated,” Trump said.

The term “angel families” has been championed by activist groups to describe those who have lost a family member to violence perpetrated by undocumented immigrants. There is no data supporting the argument that immigrants are prone to committing crime or terrorism at higher rates than the general population.

Trump has spoken about “angel families” often, referencing the group as he justifies his hardline policies on illegal immigration. He made frequent campaign trail appearances with members of the Remembrance Project, a group whose mission is to “raise awareness of the suffering families impacted by Illegal Alien Crime,” per its Facebook page.

Trump often invited them to appear on stage at rallies or met with their families behind-the-scenes, attending the group’s annual luncheon in Houston in September 2016 as he touted key campaign promises to build a wall and deport people who are in the US illegally.

“The media never talks about the American victims of illegal immigration. I know them well. I know so many of them. I campaigned with them. What’s happened to their children, what’s happened to their husbands, what’s happened to their wives,” Trump said this Wednesday during a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

He continued: “They don’t bring cameras to interview the angel moms whose children were killed by criminal aliens who should have never been here in the first place. Not even close. They don’t want to talk to the angel moms.”