‘Shame!’: Protesters rally outside Otay Mesa detention facility

SAN DIEGO -- Several hundred protesters attended a rally outside the Otay Mesa Immigration and Detention Facility Friday, joined by representatives from the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties along with other immigrant rights groups.

Demonstrators raised signs reading "Abolish Ice" and "Stop Child Concentration Camps," among other things, and speakers targeted what they called the "shameful" treatment of undocumented immigrant families, including those who have recently been separated as part of a "zero tolerance" enforcement push by the White House.

One woman, a former Republican, told FOX 5 she recently changed political parties because she knew early on this was an administration she could not support. "Once Trump became a nominee, it was not a party I wanted to belong to anymore. And I knew things like this might happen," she told FOX 5. "I just can't be a party to that."

But some local organizations remained strong in their support for the Trump administration's immigration policies. “No one is above our laws, especially foreign criminals," San Diegans for Secure Borders said Friday. "[People] who illegally cross our borders all know that they will be prosecuted for their crimes. They knowingly put their children at risk knowingly of abuse and family separation.”

Friday's demonstration came as U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris toured the facility, where she visited migrant mothers who were separated from their children in what the California Democrat called "a crime against humanity being committed by the U.S. government."

The rally kicked off a weekend of regional demonstrations.