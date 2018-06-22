Security officer injured in golf cart crash

SAN DIEGO — A 35-year-old security officer was seriously injured when the golf cart he was riding crashed and flipped over in a shopping center parking lot in the Midway area, a San Diego police officer said.

The crash took place about 2:30 p.m. as the man made a sharp right turn in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard into the parking lot, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

The golf cart hit a curb and flipped over, ejecting the driver and seriously injuring his left arm, Heims said.

The man was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Heims added.