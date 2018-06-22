Police seek gunman, accomplice who robbed a pedestrian

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police Friday morning searched for a gunman and his accomplice who allegedly robbed a wallet from a pedestrian in the Linda Vista area.

The roadside heist was reported just after 5:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of Drescher Street, which runs parallel to and just west of Linda Vista Road, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said.

“Two males, one with a gun, robbed the victim’s wallet at gunpoint and fled southbound on foot,” Bourasa said.

The gunman was described as wearing a blue sweatshirt with the hood up and blue checkered shorts. His accomplice also wore a blue sweatshirt with the hood up, and blue jeans.