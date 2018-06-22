Police investigate shooting near El Cajon Valley High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. - Police were investigating a reported shooting near El Cajon Valley High School Friday morning that apparently resulted in at least one victim, authorities said.

It happened some time before 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of North Mollison and Park avenues, near a back parking lot to the high school, according to a statement by the El Cajon Police Department.

"One possible victim has been located and the investigation is continuing," the department tweeted.

No other details were immediately available.

Officers shut down North Mollison Avenue between Madison and Park avenues to investigate the reported shooting. It was unclear how long the stretch of road would remain closed.