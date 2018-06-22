× FBI nabs suspected ‘Skinny Bandit’

SAN DIEGO — FBI agents believe they’ve nabbed the tall, thin thief who threatened the lives of employees and customers as he carried out three San Diego-area bank robberies earlier this month.

The man dubbed the “Skinny Bandit” by investigators has been identified as 23-year-old Terry Lee Taylor and charged with four counts of bank robbery and attempted robbery.

Investigators believe Taylor used demand notes to rob a US Bank on Mira Mesa Boulevard in San Diego, and a Main Street Chase Bank in Ramona on June 9 and 12. They also suspect the Skinny Bandit of attempting to rob a third bank on June 14, and successfully completing a heist in Poway on June 18.

The bandit’s demand notes included statements about shooting bank clerks and customers if the victims did not cooperate, the federal agency reported. No weapon, however, was seen during the heists.

The FBI also said Friday that they arrested a suspected accomplice of Taylor’s, 18-year-old Trinity Arvin Keara Jones.

Agents say she drove the getaway vehicle for Taylor after he ripped off a US Bank on Scripps Poway Parkway on June 18.

The maximum penalty for the Skinny Bandit’s alleged crimes is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.