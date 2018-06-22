Body found in desert day after man reported missing

SAN DIEGO — A body was found Friday evening in Ocotillo Wells, one day after a man was reported missing in the area.

California State Park Rangers received a call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday that a man was missing and his vehicle was thought to be stuck in sand in Ocotillo Wells State Park, between Borrego Springs and the Salton Sea, according to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Rangers and Sheriff’s deputies searched the area for several hours but did not find the missing person or his vehicle.

Friday morning, rangers resumed the search and found the missing man’s vehicle in a remote area of the park. The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit was called in to help and, around 5 p.m., a male’s body was found approximately four miles from the abandoned vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Rural Enforcement team is investigating.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will also conduct an investigation to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death. The victim has not yet been identified and the missing person’s name has not been released, pending identification and notification by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.