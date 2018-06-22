Bicyclist struck by motorcyclist treated for serious injuries

SAN DIEGO– A 45-year-old male bicyclist was seriously injured after he was struck by a motorcycle early Friday morning, said police.

San Diego Police Department says a 51-year-old male was traveling southbound on a Yamaha motorcycle in the 4600 block of Nimitz Blvd when he hit a bicyclist headed eastbound just before 4 a.m.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries including a broken nose, broken jaw and abrasions.

SDPD Traffic Division is handling the investigation.