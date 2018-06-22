Armed carjacker escapes in PT Cruiser

SAN DIEGO — A man parking his car on a Logan Heights roadside Friday found himself face to face with a thief who threatened him with a pistol before stealing his money and his vehicle, authorities reported.

The 50-year-old victim had just pulled over to the curb on 21st Street, near Commercial Street, when the crook confronted him, pointed a small black handgun at him and demanded cash about 11:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

After the driver surrendered his money, the carjacker dragged him out of his 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser, California license number 5NQD295, got behind the wheel of the vehicle and drove off to the east, Officer Steve Bouras said.

The victim, who was uninjured, described the carjacker as a short, stocky Latino wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded jacket with the cowl pulled up over his head.