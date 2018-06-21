Man hit by city bus in El Cajon dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -A man was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a Metropolitan Transit System bus while crossing a street in El Cajon, police said.

The crash happened about 5:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Madison Avenue near Walter Way, just east of North Second Street, according to the El Cajon Police Department. The preliminary investigation -- based on video and witness statements -- showed the victim was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

"It appears the male subject was (walking south) from the north sidewalk of East Madison when he stepped from between two parked cars and into the path of the oncoming bus," El Cajon police Lt. Stephen Kirk said.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and immediately began performing CPR on the victim, Kirk said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Footage from the scene showed the right front windshield of the MTS bus shattered. The bus driver stopped immediately and was fully cooperative with investigators.

The victim appeared to be in his 50s, Kirk said. His identity was withheld pending family notification.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash was asked to call El Cajon police at (619) 579-3311. The crash was also a reminder, Kirk said, for pedestrians to obey traffic lights and only cross the street at designated, controlled intersections.

