Man has both legs amputated after parasailing accident with propeller

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A man parasailing in Myrtle Beach had both his legs amputated after he tried to get on a banana boat and hit a propeller.

Myrtle Beach Online reported that the man was injured at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near 3rd Avenue South and taken to the hospital.

It happened when the man was trying to transfer from parasailing boat to a banana boat, according to WBTW. The victim fell into the water and was hit by the propellers from the boat.

Witnesses said they saw a lot of blood coming from the victim’s legs, according to the paper. Both his legs were amputated below the knee.

The Coast Guard is investigating.