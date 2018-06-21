Man arrested in shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion

MIAMI – Police made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

Dedrick Williams, 22, was taken into custody in Deerfield Beach Wednesday, two days after the 20-year-old rapper was gunned down in South Florida, the Daily News reported Thursday.

The shooting happened outside a motorsports store as the rapper was leaving. Witnesses say two men approached his matte black BMW i8, took a Louis Vuitton bag, and at least one of the suspects fired shots, TMZ reports.

XXXTentacion was notorious for the SoundCloud rap scene. His album ‘?’ debuted number 1 on the Billboard charts in March.

Williams faces several charges including first-degree murder.