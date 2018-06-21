Man found dead in Lemon Grove, homicide investigation underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON GROVE, Calif. -- A man was found dead on a street in Lemon Grove Thursday evening.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies received a call about 9 p.m. of a man down in the 7600 block of Lemon Avenue, said Lt. Ricardo Lopez of the Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived they found the victim, and he was declared dead at the scene, Lopez said.

Homicide detectives have been called to investigate.

It's unclear how the man died.

A Sheriff's helicopter flying overhead was asking residents to be on the lookout for an armed person with dreadlocks and wearing a grey jacket, a black shirt and a black backpack.

