Firefighters rescue woman from mobile home blaze

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Firefighters in Escondido rescued a woman from her burning mobile home, department officials said Thursday.

The blaze erupted around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday inside the mobile home at 1530 East El Norte Parkway, Escondido Battalion Chief Mike Bertrand said.

“The first arriving engine reported a light smoke coming from the mobile home and an elderly female attempting to evacuate with a walker,” Bertrand said. “The crew was able to safely evacuate the resident, who suffered minor injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center.”

Firefighters then took aggressive action to contain and control the flames, which they were able to knock down in about 40 minutes. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday morning.

Crews from four engines, a truck and two ambulances were among the personnel that responded to the blaze, Bertrand said. No firefighters were injured.

There was no immediate cost estimate for the smoke and fire damage sustained by the mobile home.