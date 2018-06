Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A driver was trapped in his car after it rolled into an apartment complex garage area in Grantville Thursday.

San Diego Fire Department received a call around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday for a car that rolled over an embankment stopping just inches away from homes.

The unidentified driver was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries were unknown.

It's undetermined if drug or alcohol impairment was a factor.