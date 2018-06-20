Woman killed when car crashes into tree

RAMONA, Calif. — A 72-year-old motorist was killed Wednesday in a solo car crash on a back-country road near San Diego Country Estates, authorities reported.

The woman was headed west on Gem Lane, a private dirt road in the Ramona area, when her Nissan Murano veered onto the roadside for unknown reasons and crashed into a concrete-and-rock retaining wall shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, a Ramona resident whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene. She apparently was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, CHP public affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.