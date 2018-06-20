Trump nominates prominent San Diego lawyer for U.S. attorney

SAN DIEGO — President Donald Trump Wednesday announced his intention to nominate prominent private litigator Robert S. Brewer Jr. of San Diego to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.

Brewer worked as a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles County from 1975 to 1977 and as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District of California from 1977 to 1982, where he prosecuted a variety of cases including espionage, bank robbery, murder for hire and aircraft hijacking. He joined San Diego’s Seltzer Caplan McMahon Vitek law firm in 2005, focusing on white collar defense.

He was a candidate for U.S. attorney in 2002, but the fact that his wife, Irma Gonzalez, was a federal judge likely hurt his chances.

Brewer ran for San Diego County District Attorney in 2014, losing in the primary to incumbent Bonnie Dumanis.

Adam Braverman, who has been serving as interim U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California since November, issued a prepared statement in light of Brewer’s nomination.

“It has been a dream fulfilled to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California for the past eight months,” Braverman said. “There can be no greater honor or privilege than to work with the kind of women and men who dedicate themselves to public service here. Their work ethic, integrity and principles are unmatched and I consider myself incredibly lucky to call them colleagues and friends.

“I have been inspired, too, by the dedication of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, who work tirelessly to pursue justice and keep our community safe,” Braverman continued. “I look forward to working with the new U.S. attorney to ensure a smooth transition and to continue the mission of seeking justice and truth with humility and kindness.”

Brewer will still need to pass through the Senate Judiciary Committee and then be confirmed by the Senate.