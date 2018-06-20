Man points power drill at officers, gets tased

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man — apparently high on drugs — pointed a power drill at police officers in Oceanside and was shot down with a stun gun, police said Wednesday.

The man, later identified as Juan Gonzales Santos, 41, was arrested for being under the influence of narcotics.

Police were called at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to a man “brandishing a large set of gardening shears” in the 300 block of Foussat Road, Oceanside police public information Officer Tom Bussey said.

The 911 caller told officers there that the man had put away the shearers, but had locked himself into a locked garage, Bussey said.

“While officers stood outside the locked interior of the garage, the suspect … abruptly opened the door and drew an object resembling a handgun, pointing it at the officers,” Bussey said.

“A Taser was successfully deployed and the suspect was detained inside the garage.”

Bussey said the object was actually a power drill, but the incident was a case of “potential deadly force by police officers (being) averted.”

Jail records showed Santos was booked into the Vista Detention Center a little before 1 a.m. Wednesday.