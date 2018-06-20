Loud ‘booms’ heard in East County

SAN DIEGO — Residents are reporting a series of loud “booms” in the East County Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 5 started receiving a flood of tweets and Facebook messages about the explosion sounds starting around 3:30 p.m. Most residents said they heard the sounds from Santee, though others reported the booms in El Cajon and as far west as Tierrasanta.

The booms can likely be attributed to Camp Pendleton. The base’s noise advisory site lists two different “high explosive munitions” exercises involving mortar and artillery fire for June 20.

@fox5sandiego have you guys had reports of a loud boom in east county? This is the third one in about an hour that we have heard/felt here in Santee — Bianca Ybarra (@Bayybarra) June 20, 2018

Yes heard it two time around 2:30 to 3:30 from el cajon off Los coches — Mark Najjar (@bottlebasket) June 20, 2018

Loud boom verified at 406pm. Sounded like Mission Trails area. — Just Gene (@gene_padden) June 20, 2018

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they weren’t aware of anything that would have caused the booms. FOX 5 also placed a call to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, but so far have not heard back.