Hundreds of San Diegans become naturalized citizens

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of immigrants from around the world packed Golden Hall downtown Wednesday as they become naturalized citizens. Two group naturalization ceremonies were held, with about a thousand people in each raising their hands and taking an oath of allegiance.

“I feel excited, happy -- very excited," said Connie Villalba, who immigrated from Colombia.

The new citizens, holding American flags and celebrating with loved ones, said they had worked hard for this moment. Some explained how they feel about the turmoil over the White House’s immigration policy. “I would tell them to do it the right way. There’s opportunity for everyone who does it correctly. I would say to try to do it the legal way. That way, you don’t have to worry," said Villalba.

Veronika Kates from the Czech Republic said she’s honored to be a naturalized citizen. When it comes to those trying to get into the U.S. illegally, she told FOX 5 it feels somewhat unfair to those who have worked for years to do it the legal way. “I feel if you would like to be a citizen -- follow the rules America has. I think if you want to do it -- do it the right way. I feel the law is the law," Kates said.