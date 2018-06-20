Cotton candy grapes return to stores!

SAN DIEGO — If fruits can attract “cult followings,” cotton candy grapes are probably about as close as it gets.

The popular treats are once again available at Costco warehouses across the country. People love the green grapes because they reportedly taste as sweet as candy, and social media lit up Wednesday with shoppers celebrating the return of their favorite fruit.

The grapes are commonly associated with the popular grower Grapery, which says they’ll have their prized fruits available in August, but the Divine Flavor company had already started rolling out batches this May, making them available in stores now.