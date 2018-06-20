Box truck pins SUV, blocking lanes on I-15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A collision on Interstate 15 near Miramar Road blocked several carpool lanes Wednesday morning.

The crash involving a box truck and another vehicle happened at 5:20 a.m. in a southbound HOV lane on I-15 near Miramar Way, just south of Carroll Canyon Road.

Traffic was backed up in both north and southbound lanes during the morning commute. California Highway Patrol blocked drivers from entering the carpool lanes to allow Caltrans crews to do maintenance on the freeway divider.

There was a report of one person injured in the crash.