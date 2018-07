SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric crews repaired a gas line after it ruptured in Mission Valley Tuesday.

The gas leak was reported along Via Alta near Civita Park around 8 a.m. after a construction crew broke it while digging.

Firefighters evacuated two adjacent buildings and other people living nearby were told to stay indoors.

By 3 p.m., utility crews had repaired the 2-inch gas line and everyone was allowed back into the buildings.