Foul play not suspected in baby’s death

DESCANSO, Calif. — An infant died Tuesday in an apparent accident at a rural East County home, authorities reported.

The death of the 2-month-old girl in the 102000 block of River Drive in Descanso was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Homicide detectives were called in to document the circumstances of the fatality, which is routine in cases involving deaths of children under a year old, Lt. Rich Williams said.

Investigators found no signs of traumatic injuries or other suspicious evidence related to the death, the lieutenant said.

“And all appearances are that it (was) a tragic accident,” Williams said. He declined to elaborate.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of the child’s death.