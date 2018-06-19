City Council to consider North Embarcadero development agreement

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council will consider Tuesday whether to transfer more than $2.1 million to the San Diego Unified Port District for the development of a park and parking structure along the downtown waterfront.

The proposed .41-acre Broadway Setback Park is described as a “wide pedestrian paseo connecting downtown with the bay.” A 271-spot underground public parking structure would also be developed at the port-owned parcel, located adjacent to West Broadway between Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway.

LFS Development leased the land from the port in 2016 and will develop the park and garage.

The city’s $2.1 contribution would come from downtown development impact fees.

LFS paid an equivalent amount in development fees in 2017 for its Lane Field South hotel project at the waterfront. The port intends to use the city’s contribution to reimburse the firm the same amount for the park project because it’s “constructing public improvements.”

The park would fit into the North Embarcadero Visionary Plan, intended to improve public waterfront access and draw commerce to the area.