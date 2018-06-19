× City Council approves plan to build park, parking structure on Embarcadero

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved a development agreement that will transfer more than $2.1 million to the San Diego Unified Port District for the development of a park and parking structure along the downtown waterfront.

The proposed Broadway Setback Park, which will be slightly less than a half-acre, is described as a “wide pedestrian paseo connecting downtown with the bay.” It will be adjacent to West Broadway between Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway.

“From an urban planning standpoint it really does help to open up our front porch right along Broadway with a really wonderful downtown park,” City Councilman Chris Ward said.

A 271-spot underground parking structure also would be developed at the port-owned parcel.

The city’s $2.1 million contribution will come from downtown development impact fees, which are typically used to fund public facilities improvements.

Lankford & Associates, which leased the land from the port in 2016 and will develop the project, paid an equivalent amount in development fees in 2017 for its Lane Field South hotel project at the waterfront. The port will use the city’s contribution to reimburse the firm the same amount for the park project because it’s constructing public improvements.

The park will fit into the North Embarcadero Visionary Plan, intended to improve public waterfront access and draw commerce to the area.