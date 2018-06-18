San Diego names June 19 ‘Rey Mysterio Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego City Council proclaimed June 19, 2018 Rey Mysterio Day in honor of the world champion wrestler from San Diego.

Mysterio, whose real name is Óscar Gutiérrez, was born and raised in South San Diego. He is widely regarded as the greatest cruiserweight wrestler of all time and is known for his high-flying Lucha Libre wrestling style. Mysterio, who named his signature move '619,' has won many wrestling championships and gives back to the community by organizing and participating in charity events.

Councilmember David Alvarez made the announcement at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Council Chambers.

In honor of the day, we're bringing back the video from when Mysterio took down FOX 5's Raoul Martinez.