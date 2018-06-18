Man’s body found floating in pond

PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. – Authorities recovered a man’s body found floating in a pond in a rural area of North County Monday morning.

San Diego County Sheriff’s search and rescue team went to the 14200 block of Old Cole Grade Road, about a mile northwest of Pauma Valley Country Club, after receiving a call just after midnight.

By 6:30 a.m., the deceased man, only identified as the neighbor’s son, was pulled from the water before 4 a.m.

Investigators said it was possible the man died of an accidental drowning and had been dead for some time before being found.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.