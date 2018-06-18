Man with arrest warrant nabbed after chase, search

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A 35-year-old man who was the subject of an arrest warrant was taken into custody Monday following a brief vehicle chase from Lemon Grove to Spring Valley.

Deputies on patrol in the area of Kempf Street and Lincoln Avenue saw a blue Toyota Corolla being driven by suspect Ronnie Lawrence and attempted to pull him over near the intersection of Kempf Street and Broadway, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jacob Klepach.

“Lawrence failed to yield for the patrol car, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued,” Klepach said. “The vehicle eventually stopped in the 9000 block of Kenwood Drive, Spring Valley. Lawrence fled from the vehicle and into a nearby apartment complex.”

Deputies learned which apartment Lawrence was in and he surrendered a short time later, with no further incident, Klepach said.

“Lawrence was arrested for the outstanding felony warrant and for evading a peace officer with disregard to public safety,” Klepach said.