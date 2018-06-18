Man stabbed during fight in Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO – A 36-year-old man was stabbed Monday during a confrontation with three men in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue following an argument and fight at Fourth Avenue and Market Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The victim punched one of the three men to the ground, then walked north on Fourth Avenue.

“The suspects followed the victim … (and) one of the three suspects stabbed the victim once in the back,” Buttle said.

While the suspects were last seen walking eastbound in the 400 block of Market Street, the victim walked into a nearby bar where the bouncer called for emergency help, Buttle said. Paramedics took him to a hospital with an injury that was not expected to be life-threatening.

The suspects were described only as men, two of whom where wearing black shirts, and one wearing a navy blue shirt. Detectives from the police department’s downtown division were investigating.