Teen hits, kills man pushing stalled SUV

ESCONDIDO, Calif. - A 17-year-old hit and killed a man pushing a stalled SUV Sunday on the state Route 78 in Escondido, authorities said.

The crash was reported by Escondido police to the California Highway Patrol at 11:07 p.m. on the eastbound Ronald Packard Parkway at Broadway, the CHP said.

Two men were helping push a stalled SUV off the roadway when the driver of a RAV4 failed to stop and caused the collision, said police.

The 38-year-old unidentified man died at the crash site, according to CHP.

The teenage driver of the other car fled the scene on foot, but later located at a Rally's nearby. The driver, identified as a 17-year-old Hispanic male was arrested, investigators said.

Authorities determined the juvenile was under the influence. A loaded handgun, drugs and paraphernalia were recovered in his vehicle.

The parkway was reduced to one lane eastbound for the investigation, the CHP said.