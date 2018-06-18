Local woman accuses Las Vegas cop of rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego woman said she was sexually assaulted by her best friend's husband, a Las Vegas police officer, during a recent trip to visit the couple and their baby.

Vivian Solomon told FOX 5 that in the early morning hours of June 9, after having drinks with the couple, she fell into a deep sleep while listening to music with her headphones on.

“I woke up around 3:30, 4 in the morning and he was on top of me. He was raping me,” Solomon said. “And I started realizing what was happening and I started to scream, ‘Get off of me! Get out of here! Get out of here!' And I pushed him."

Solomon said her attacker, who she identifies as Manuel Gutierrez, then left the room. In shock, she said she grabbed the sheets for evidence and talked to Gutierrez's wife before heading to the hospital. Later that day, Gutierrez was arrested.

“I never once instigated it. I want nothing to do with that man. He disgusts me,” Solomon said.

In a criminal complaint, Gutierrez "alleges he was invited to have sexual intercourse" with Solomon.

“I have a boyfriend who I love very much and would never cheat on,” Solomon said.

Solomon said she is not backing down and will fight for justice.

“We need to be able to come forward as victims and speak out against the people who hurt us and say, 'this person raped me. This person hurt me. This person's a liar and a monster and this person deserves to be behind bars,'” Solomon said. “We don’t need to be afraid anymore. It’s not a time to hide. It’s a time to turn your tragedies into triumphs."

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Gutierrez started at the department in 2014. The department adds that pending the outcome of this event, he has been relieved of his duties without pay.