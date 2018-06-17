Young man killed in Chula Vista roadway found by former teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Police are investigating the death of a young man found lying in a Chula Vista roadway early Sunday morning.

Chula Vista Police Department received calls about a pedestrian that may have been hit by a car near the intersection of South Rancho Del Rey Parkway and Buena Vista around 4 a.m.

Officers discovered an unresponsive 23-year-old man when they arrived on scene, said Agent Joe Briles with Chula Vista Police. Paramedics provided CPR and other life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities Monday identified the man as David Flores-Rodriguez from Chula Vista.

The woman who discovered the young man, who chose to remain anonymous, said that she had actually been his 7th-grade teacher. "He was a wonderful, wonderful kid. Filled with energy," she recalled Sunday. The woman said she lived in the same neighborhood as the man and had known him for nearly a decade.

Police found a skateboard near the victim's body, but couldn't say for sure if he had been riding the board at the time of the fatal accident. Officers are also trying to determine whether he was the victim of a hit-and-run.