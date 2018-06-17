× Pelosi to visit border, tour migrant children shelters in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — U.S. House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi will be in San Diego Monday to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, and to tour a facility housing undocumented immigrant children who have been separated from their families or who arrived in the country unaccompanied.

Pelosi is travelling with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and other members of Congress.

The trip comes as debate rages in Washington over the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” enforcement of an existing U.S. policy that refers people who cross the border illegally for criminal prosecution on top of standard immigration proceedings.

As a result of enforcing that policy, families who cross illegally have been separated from their children, because those accompanying the children are put into the criminal justice system.

‘Next Steps for Families’

Customs and Border Protection provided CNN with a document titled “Next Steps for Families” during a walk-through of a processing center in McAllen, Texas. The document lists several steps for those in the government’s custody and includes several actions for people to take under the question “how do I locate my children,” including telephoning agency call centers and hotlines or emailing them.

CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reported after a tour of the processing center that families are brought through the warehouse and separated by the adults’ gender.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the US government has separated nearly 2,000 children from parents at the border since implementing a policy that results in such family separations.

From April 19 through May 31 of this year, 1,995 minors traveling with 1,940 adults who said they were the children’s guardians were separated due to the policy, Department of Homeland Security spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters Friday on a conference call.