Series of small quakes shake San Diego, Imperial counties

SAN DIEGO — The fourth in a series of small quakes to strike Southern California Sunday hit a rural area in Imperial County — nearly the same site as two of the previous ones.

At 4:20 p.m., an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 was detected about seven miles west of Calipatria and about 25 miles north of El Centro, according to the US Geological Survey.

No damage was immediately reported in that quake.

About five hours earlier, around 11:30 a.m., two temblors, one a magnitude 2.6, the other a 3.6, struck within a few minutes near the same location near Calipatria.

Also, just before 9:30 a.m., a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was detected an estimated 10 miles southeast of Julian.

Shaking was reported as light for all three earlier incidents.