Artificial earthquake reported in Mexico City after World Cup victory

SAN DIEGO — Sensors in Mexico City detected an earthquake at nearly the exact same time Hirving Lozano scored the game-winning goal against Germany Sunday in the FIFA World Cup.

Fans in Mexico City literally erupted with joy after Mexico’s 1-0 victory.

SIMMSA suggested on Twitter that massive jumping caused the detectors to artificially detect an earthquake.

The SIMMSA tweet translates to: “The #sismo detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly by massive jumps during the goal of the selection of Mexico in the World Cup. At least two sensors inside the city detected it at 11:32.”