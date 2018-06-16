Would-be burglar pretends to be worker, ends up hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man who claimed to be a maintenance worker after injuring himself Saturday morning at the El Cortez apartment-hotel in downtown San Diego was actually a would-be burglar, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a man falling off a roof at the historic hotel at 8:13 a.m., and found the man with a bleeding leg on the 12th floor, according to Officer Steve Bourasa of the San Diego Police Department.

The man was treated for his injury -- described as non-life-threatening -- and was taken to a hospital, but police became suspicious of his explanation for being at the hotel in the first place.

After speaking with maintenance staff, officers determined the man was not in fact an employee, and believe he was trying to gain access to a unit on the floor where he was found. Officers suspect the man had scaled the building's fire escape to a balcony, and sliced his achilles tendon trying to kick in a window. Police are investigating the incident as an attempted burglary, Bourasa said.

Residents told FOX 5 they're frustrated with a lack of security. "We have a lot of ongoing issues in our building," said Teresa Lamb. "We have many residents now who are getting together to talk about security."

Among the items on their wish list: cameras and a designated security guard, to keep would-be crooks from ever getting as far as the bumbling burglar did today.