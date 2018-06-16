× Union-Tribune’s new ownership officially takes charge Monday

SAN DIEGO — Control of the San Diego Union-Tribune is scheduled to change hands on Monday, when Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong will take ownership of the newspaper, the Union-Tribune reported Saturday.

The biotech entrepreneur, 65, bought the Union-Tribune, the Los Angeles Times and other properties from Chicago-based Tronc in a $500 million deal that was announced Feb. 7.

He will be the fifth owner in the past 10 years for the 150-year-old Union-Tribune.