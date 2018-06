× Report: Chris Hardwick pulled from Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO– AMC announced Saturday that they have opted to pull Chris Hardwick’s talk show and relieve him San Diego Comic-Con duties amid sexual assault allegations, according to a report.

The Hollywood Reporter says the network made the decision to pull his talk show ‘Talking with Chris Hardwick’ after Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend made sexual assault allegations against the comedian.

Hardwick has denied the allegations.

