× Police recapture inmate who escaped East County fire camp

LONG BEACH, Calif. — An inmate firefighter who disappeared from an East County fire camp this week has been taken back into custody, state prisons officials said Saturday.

Marco Calderon, 22, was taken into custody shortly before midnight Friday in Long Beach, according to an announcement from the California Department of Corrections.

Calderon had last been seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday in his bunk at the McCain Valley Conservation Camp in Boulevard, and was reported missing about two-and-a-half hours later, prisons officials said.

Several state and local agencies were notified and participated in the search for the minimum-security inmate, who has been serving a five-year sentence since September for a second-degree robbery conviction in Los Angeles County.

During an investigation, Office of Correctional Safety Special Service Unit agents determined Calderon was living out of a car with his fiancee in Long Beach.

Agents from the Special Service Unit and the corrections department apprehended Calderon in Cesar Chavez Park in downtown Long Beach, and he was taken to the California Institution for Men in Chino.

He was expected to be released in November 2020, but his case will now be forwarded to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges, according to the corrections department.

Agents will also investigate whether Calderon’s fiancee was involved in the escape attempt. If she was then, she will face arrest, the corrections department said.