Police suspect murder in young woman’s death

SAN DIEGO -- Detectives believe a young woman found dead in her City Heights home early Saturday evening was murdered, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Lt. Matt Dobbs with SDPD's Homicide Division said police received calls about the woman's death on the 3600 block of 45th Street around 5 p.m. Family members discovered the 21-year-old's body in her bedroom, with signs of traumatic injuries, according to Dobbs.

Police say they haven't identified any suspects, but that they believe the woman's death was a homicide. She was last seen returning from a night out early this morning. Detectives are on scene interviewing neighbors and looking for leads. Dobbs said they have not yet been in touch with the people the young woman went out with.